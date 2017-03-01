WATCH: Democrats Think Trump's Job is to Represent the World, Not America

During President Trump’s address to Congress on Tuesday, Democrats refused to clap after Trump said his job is to “represent the United States of America” and not “the world.”

“My job is not to represent the world. My job is to represent the United States of America,” President Trump said. “Free nations are the best vehicle for expressing the will of the people, and America respects the right of all nations to chart their own path.”

While the Republicans gave President Trump’s remarks a standing ovation, almost all the Democrats stayed seated and didn’t move an inch.

In their minds, our job is exclusively to service the needs of the third-world as penance for slavery and colonialism.