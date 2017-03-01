WATCH: Democrats Think Trump's Job is to Represent the World, Not America

Image Credits: Aude Guerrucci-Pool/Getty Images.

During President Trump’s address to Congress on Tuesday, Democrats refused to clap after Trump said his job is to “represent the United States of America” and not “the world.”

“My job is not to represent the world. My job is to represent the United States of America,” President Trump said. “Free nations are the best vehicle for expressing the will of the people, and America respects the right of all nations to chart their own path.”

While the Republicans gave President Trump’s remarks a standing ovation, almost all the Democrats stayed seated and didn’t move an inch.

In their minds, our job is exclusively to service the needs of the third-world as penance for slavery and colonialism.


NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

Get the latest breaking news & specials from Alex Jones and the Infowars Crew.

Related Articles

Democrats Boo Trump Proposal to Give a Voice to Victims of Immigrant Crime

Democrats Boo Trump Proposal to Give a Voice to Victims of Immigrant Crime

U.S. News
Comments
VIDEO: Nancy Pelosi refuses to applaud American job creation

VIDEO: Nancy Pelosi refuses to applaud American job creation

U.S. News
Comments

Leftists Read From Scripts At Town Hall In Iowa

U.S. News
Comments

US Army Puts Muslim In Charge Of Soldiers Spirituality

U.S. News
Comments

Gerald Celente Tears Into CNN, Robert De Niro, And More

U.S. News
Comments

Comments