WATCH: ICE Agents Lasso Illegals in Texas

A video shot in Austin, Texas, appears to show ICE agents arresting an illegal immigrant before a van of additional federal agents shows up.

The video, uploaded to Facebook early Friday, was filmed in Austin off of North Lamar Boulevard and Rundberg Lane.

The arrest occurred around the same time a similar arrest took place – but in a different part of Austin. In that case, a “criminal illegal” is said to have hospitalized a federal immigration officer after punching him.

The incidents could be part of Texas’ annual warrant roundup, which kicks off Friday, but supporters of illegal immigration fear local law enforcement are cooperating with federal agents to carry out ICE sweeps and immigration enforcement raids.


