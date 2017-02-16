President Donald Trump will hold a press conference Thursday at 12:30 Eastern.

USA Today reports Trump will likely “use the occasion to unveil his new pick for secretary of Labor, whom he described only as a ‘great man,'” however DrudgeReport.com is running a headline saying Trump plans to “eat the press.”

On Thursday, after praising the stock market’s longest winning streak in decades, Trump proceeded to slam leakers and “fake news” media.


