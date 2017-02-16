President Donald Trump will hold a press conference Thursday at 12:30 Eastern.

USA Today reports Trump will likely “use the occasion to unveil his new pick for secretary of Labor, whom he described only as a ‘great man,'” however DrudgeReport.com is running a headline saying Trump plans to “eat the press.”

On Thursday, after praising the stock market’s longest winning streak in decades, Trump proceeded to slam leakers and “fake news” media.

Stock market hits new high with longest winning streak in decades. Great level of confidence and optimism – even before tax plan rollout! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 16, 2017

Leaking, and even illegal classified leaking, has been a big problem in Washington for years. Failing @nytimes (and others) must apologize! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 16, 2017

The spotlight has finally been put on the low-life leakers! They will be caught! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 16, 2017

FAKE NEWS media, which makes up stories and "sources," is far more effective than the discredited Democrats – but they are fading fast! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 16, 2017