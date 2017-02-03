WATCH: Milo's First Interview After Violent Berkeley Riots

Milo Yiannopoulos, the target of violent protestors, delivered his first formal interview since U.C. Berkeley riots that shocked the nation.

Appearing on Tucker Carlson Tonight, Milo detailed the chaos that unfolded at his planned speech on the subject of cultural appropriation, and how his evacuation transpired.

“Suddenly, there were these explosions outside,” he began. “There were firecrackers and rocks being hurled at the building. The police were having things hurled at them.”

“I was evacuated up to the fifth floor by the fire escape – it was all very exciting – and then suddenly, I was being taken out of the building. I was informed that I was being evacuated because there were hundreds of protesters outside, blowing things up… The police didn’t seem to be doing much besides hiding inside the building.”

“The ground floor had been stormed, so we had to rush down to the parking lot, and find a car, but that exit was blocked,” he continued. “So we ran to another car… I was bundled in, put in a bulletproof vest, and whisked away. And that is the price you pay for being a libertarian or a conservative on American college campuses.”

Carlson affirmed Milo’s assessment that the police were effectively carrying out ‘stand down’ procedures.

While definitive proof has yet to be uncovered that a formal order of this kind was given to Berkeley police, the video evidence supports this hypothesis, and statements made by the mayor of Berkeley also reveal the city’s attitude towards Yiannopoulos and protecting attendees of his event.

A viral photo posted to Reddit claims to depict “nearly 100 SWAT and campus police sitting inside the student union doing NOTHING while people were getting beaten outside.”

Carlson and Yiannopoulos continued on to discuss the dangerous escalation of violence against conservatives and Trump supporters, and noted that it is being encouraged and validated by the mainstream media, as exemplified in CNN’s commentary about the horrific riots, where they unabashedly slandered Milo’s supporters as “white supremacists.”

The flamboyant and openly gay Yiannopoulos makes no secret of his affinity for the company of black men, and currently has a black boyfriend.

Carlson noted that he was hard-pressed to find many liberals defending Milo’s right to free speech, in stark contrast to the slew of Hollywood personalities and prominent leftists who are supporting the on-going brutality and targeting of American patriots.

last night i got a call from the UC Berkeley alum association asking for donations. wonder if they're psychic? time to donate, i think https://t.co/SRj8TlhtY2 — Adrienne Porter Felt (@__apf__) February 2, 2017

Milo’s new book, Dangerous, recently hit #1 on the Amazon Best Sellers list, despite not being released until March 14.

Dan Lyman: Facebook | Twitter