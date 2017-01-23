WATCH: Nasty Woman Kicked Off Plane For Harassing Trump Supporter

Epic viral video shows a nasty woman get kicked off a plane to cheers after a bold Trump supporter triggered her with his mere presence.

Leftists are literally going insane due to Trump’s presidency.

Scott Kotesky wrote Saturday on Facebook:

Just had the craziest experience ever on an airplane: I’m boarding my flight from Baltimore to Seattle and approach my seat. I had an upgraded seat that I paid a little extra for because of the long 6 hour flight. As I approach my row I smile and motion to the husband and wife sitting in the aisle and middle seat that Imy seat was next to the window. I put my backpack in the overhead and the wife with a very stern voice says to me: “Did you come here to cheer or to protest?”

“I came here to celebrate democracy ma’am” … I knew this was going to be a long flight at this point. She then proceeded with: (somewhat paraphrased as my memory allows) Her: “You put a crazed man in charge of the nuclear codes! You should be ashamed!” Me: ‘Well we’re all entitled to our opinions here ma’am.” Her: “And I’m entitled to get drunk and puke in your lap! I’m going to throw up right in your lap! You make me sick! Don’t talk to me! Don’t look at me! Don’t you dare even put your arm on that rest. You disgust me! You should be ashamed of yourself! You put a maniac’s finger on the button” (assuming she’s means nukes). You are a bigot. You should get off this plane!” Me: “ma’am, by definition, bigotry is disparaging someone prior to knowing them simply by their beliefs and opinions. Thank you for being the very thing you preach against.”

Rather than have him ejected or forced to move seats, the airport staff ordered her to leave the plane.

Hilariously, the nasty woman tried to use her husband’s dead mother-in-law as an excuse to stay on.

“I’m going home now,” she said. “We had to be here. My mother-in-law died.”

Here’s the secondary video with her finally getting kicked off to cheers:

The left still thinks they’re living in the world of yesteryear. They still think they can bully and intimidate us and we’ll be forced to submit. They don’t realize the shoe is now on the other foot and we’re going to treat them just as nasty as they treated us — perhaps nastier.