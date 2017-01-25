Watch Out for a Trump-Yellen showdown

U.S. equities moved to new records on Tuesday, thanks to an aggressive $1 trillion infrastructure spending plan proposed not by President Donald Trump but by congressional Democrats looking to retake the initiative.

Despite the day’s gains, which saw the S&P 500 and Nasdaq indexes hit new highs, stocks remain rangebound within the tight confines of a multimonth trading range. In fact, last month featured the narrowest trading range for the Dow Jones Industrials since 1900, capping the quietest four-year period ever for the stock market.

Of course, what’s enabling all this crushing of volatility has been the historic experiment with ultra-cheap monetary policy from the Federal Reserve — a policy that’s set to change this year. The Fed, which has raised rates only twice this cycle, has penciled in three more quarter-point hikes this year.

Moreover, Fed Chair Janet Yellen has recently changed her tune: Before the election (during which Trump accused her of holding rates down to boost stock prices for Obama) she publicly stated it could be advantageous to let the economy “run hot” for a time, but suddenly a few months later, she now thinks that’s a bad idea.

Read more