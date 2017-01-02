WATCH: Poles Smash Kebab Shop After Muslim Employees Stabbed Man to Death Over Firecracker

A group of Muslims reportedly stabbed a 21-year-old polish man to death in the street on New Year’s Eve after he threw a firecracker in the general vicinity of their Kebab shop.

Poles responded the next day by smashing their shop up and throwing bricks through their windows.

Video of the incident shows a large crowd cheering their retaliatory strike.

“I would be happy if there weren’t a single Arab in our country,” one protester who did not take part in the vandalism said.

“I am against foreigners ruling in our country, in our beautiful town, and that they would do such things! We don’t need them here! They have their own countries, they should rule in their home countries,” he said.

The attackers were reportedly two Algerians, a Tunisian and a Moroccan.

From Polish news site Gazeta.pl (as translated by Ava Lon for Gates of Vienna):

Riots in Ełk after the death of 21-year-old in front of a kebab shop. There have been arrests. The mayor of the city calls for calm. January 1, 2017 21-year-old Daniel died on the New Year’s Eve, in a fight in front of Prince Kebab shop in Ełk. Police detained four men, including foreigners [That’s an MSM lie: they all are foreign — translator]. The protests, which degenerated into clashes with police, continue at the premises. The kebab shop was destroyed; the glass door was broken. On Saturday night between 10 and 11 pm there was a brawl in front of a fast food in Ełk. A 21-year-old was killed — on his body two stab wounds were found, probably from a knife. According to the police, both foreigners and Poles were involved in the brawls. Four men were arrested, among them foreigners. Due to the ongoing investigation, police didn’t disclose their nationality. It is known that they were sober. What is known about the circumstances of the death of 21-year-old? TVP [Polish state television] reported that the 21-year-old Daniel, according to unofficial information, had allegedly thrown a firecracker towards Prince Kebab restaurant. Then four men ran out the restaurant towards him — two Algerians, a Tunisian and Moroccan. The 21-year-old was stabbed twice with a knife, which proved fatal. Riots in Ełk After 2pm on Sunday a crowd gathered in from of the restaurant, approximately 200-300 people. People chanted hateful slogans against foreigners (including: “F**k the chapatis!” [which is a racial slur, derived from the name of an Indian bread, but sounding like Polish word ciapa, meaning an idiot, or someone clumsy or embarrassing]) while throwing stones and firecrackers. TVP reported live that the property was destroyed, and that stones, bricks and paving stones were thrown at the shop. According to the reporter, at the beginning the police didn’t want to intervene so as not to exacerbate the conflict. Only later they did they decide to react, and pushed the inhabitants away from the restaurant. Riot police from neighboring Olsztyn were brought to town. Police partially blocked the traffic on the street where the crowd was gathered. During the evening clashes with the police, military police were also deployed, among other measures During the afternoon and evening in Ełk the situation remained uneasy. Protesters directed their aggression towards police officers. Police detained a dozen people in connection with the riot. Spokesperson Warmia-Mazury command Rafał Jackowski explained that there will be investigation concerning their participation in the gathering. “They might be charged with property damage or disruption of public order,” she pointed out. “Before 9pm there were still more than a hundred people on the premises,” our local police spokesperson Sgt. Agata Kulikowska de Nałęcz said in an interview. “The most aggressive people are being arrested by our officers”. “We are supported by other departments, including the Municipal Police, Fire Brigade and Military Police,” added the spokesperson. The autopsy of the 21-year-old will be performed on Monday “There has been a great tragedy. I would like to appeal to residents and ask for calm and respect for the tragedy that the family of 21-year-old Daniel is experiencing . I offered psychological help to this family,” said the mayor of Ełk, Tomasz Andrukiewicz. Ełk City Councillor Michał Tyszkiewicz said that Prince Kebab was managed by citizens of Tunisia, Algeria and Morocco, and these are the people who have been detained by the police after the death of 21-year-old Daniel. The owner of the restaurant, according to Tyszkiewicz, is an Ełk entrepreneur. According to the councilor, the Tunisian, the Moroccan and the Algerians also run another restaurant in Ełk, which was also destroyed by rioters. On Monday an autopsy will be performed to determine the exact cause of death of the 21-year-old.

Thanks to Vlad Tepes Blog for translating the video.

2017 needs to be the year these invaders are told “you have to go back.”