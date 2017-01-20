Watch These Thugs Block Air Force Officers From Crossing Inauguration ‘Checkpoint’

A group of protesters upset over Donald Trump’s election were captured on video blocking two Air Force officers from crossing a makeshift “checkpoint” they established on the streets of Washington, D.C. on Friday.
The infuriating footage comes from Ryan Lovelace of the Washington Examiner.
#disruptj20 protesters blocking men in Air Force uniforms from getting through the #Inauguration checkpoint pic.twitter.com/XVErOHHBwg
— Ryan Lovelace (@LovelaceRyanD) January 20, 2017
The video begins with a protester telling an approaching Air Force officer that he and another officer could not pass through to the inauguration entrance because the checkpoint they had established was closed. A woman in the human barricade can also be seen following and pointing at one of the officers, as if to signal her fellow protesters to not let the men through.