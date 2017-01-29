'We are equals': Trump and Putin vow to maintain 'regular personal contact' in their first call

President Trump had his first official phone call with Russian leader Vladimir Putin today in which the two agreed to develop relations ‘as equals’ and to establish ‘real coordination’ against the Islamic State group in Syria, the Kremlin said.

During their first official conversation since Trump took office, the two leaders showed ‘their readiness for active, joint work to stabilize and develop Russian-American cooperation.’

Describing it as a ‘positive’ exchange, the Kremlin said they touched on many subjects from the Iranian nuclear deal to the Ukraine and Israeli-Palestinian conflicts, the tensions on the Korean peninsula and trade relations.

The ‘priority’ in their talks was the fight against international terrorism.

‘The presidents said they were in favor of putting in place real coordination of Russian and American actions to destroy IS and the other terrorist groupings in Syria,’ the statement said.

