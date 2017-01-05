'We won't end up like no-go zone Sweden' – Norway MP Warns of Mass Migration Dangers

Image Credits: flickr, fremskrittspartiet.

A GOVERNMENT politician has said the lawless conditions pushing Sweden to breaking point must never be allowed to flourish in Norway.

Progress Party leader Siv Jensen gave a fiery speech on Tuesday evening, kicking off the battle for the electorate’s vote ahead of general election in September this year.

The Finance Minister, who’s party is in a coalition government with the Conservatives, warned uncontrolled immigration and lack of integration was a great threat to the liberal country’s peaceful way of life.

Citing the turmoil in neighbouring Sweden which she claimed could spread across the border if the government failed to maintain a strict immigration policy, Ms Jensen said: “Lack of integration can divide our country.

