Weed-killer Roundup to Get Cancer Warning after Chemical Giant Monsanto Loses California Court Battle

Image Credits: flickr, jeepersmedia.

California can require Monsanto to label Roundup, its popular weed-killer, as a possible cancer threat, a judge tentatively ruled Friday.

If it carries out the proposal, California would be the first state to order such labeling for the weed-killer, which is used by farmers and home gardeners worldwide.

Monsanto had sued the nation’s leading agricultural state, saying California officials illegally based their decision for carrying the warnings on an international health organization based in France.

