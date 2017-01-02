Weight Loss Surgery May Trigger a Lifetime of Stomach Issues

Image Credits: Twentyfour Students/Flickr.

While weight-loss surgery can help obese people drop unwanted pounds, a new study suggests the procedure may also trigger long-lasting tummy troubles for many patients.

Dutch researchers found that people who had the most common type of weight-loss surgery, known as laparoscopic Roux-en-Y gastric bypass, suffered gastrointestinal problems and food intolerance up to two years after their operation.

The procedure entails stapling the stomach and re-routing the intestines, so that food that is consumed bypasses most of the stomach and caloric consumption is reduced.

Read More


NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

Get the latest breaking news & specials from Alex Jones and the Infowars Crew.

Related Articles

Army Warns Troops to Lay Off Energy Drinks

Army Warns Troops to Lay Off Energy Drinks

Health
Comments
More People Die on January 1st Than Any Other Day of the Year

More People Die on January 1st Than Any Other Day of the Year

Health
Comments

Why You Should Really Think Twice About Eating GMO Corn

Health
Comments

Bill Gates Says the World Isn’t Ready for a Wave of Deadly Epidemics

Health
Comments

Long Overdue: CDC to Lower Children’s Lead Threshold Levels

Health
Comments

Comments