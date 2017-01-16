President-elect Donald Trump has revealed the GOP’s plan to repeal and replace Obamacare will provide ‘insurance for everybody.’

Trump said the nearly-finished bill would include ‘lower numbers’ and ‘much lower deductibles’ but declined to reveal any specific details on Sunday, the Washington Post reports.

His comments come just days Republicans announced that they had taken the first steps in repealing the Affordable Care Act, which caused contention and concerns on whether repealing it would leave more than 11 million Americans uninsured.

Trump did not give specific details about the new bill, but said he plans to go after pharmaceutical companies and insist they negotiate directly with the government on Medicare and Medicaid health plans on lower costs.

‘We’re going to have insurance for everybody,’ he said.

‘There was a philosophy in some circles that if you can’t pay for it, you don’t get it.

‘That’s not going to happen with us.’

Read more