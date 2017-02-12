WH Policy Adviser: Trump ‘pursuing all options’ on Travel Ban

Image Credits: twitter, realDonaldTrump.

President Trump is “pursuing all options” in the wake of an appeals court decision against his extreme vetting order, White House policy adviser Stephen Miller said Sunday, arguing the three-judge panel got it all wrong.

“The president’s powers here are beyond question,” Mr. Miller told Fox News Sunday.

California’s 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals last week upheld a restraining order against Mr. Trump’s decision to temporarily halt refuge programs and block migrants from seven predominantly Muslim nations — Syria, Iraq, Somalia, Iran, Sudan, Libya and Yemen — from entering the U.S. until stronger vetting could be implemented.

The president is considering a new executive order on immigration as early as Monday, in response to the courts halting his earlier move.

Mr. Miller said the president has multiple options, including seeking an emergency stay before the Supreme Court, petitioning for a review by a fuller slate of judges on the 9th Circuit or demanding a trial on the merits at the district court level.

