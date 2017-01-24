Where's Alex? See if You Can Spot Infowars Founder in Inauguration Photo

Along with other prominent political figures, Infowars.com founder and documentary filmmaker Alex Jones was in attendance at the 2017 presidential inauguration of Donald Trump.

CNN has an amazing 360 degree gigapixel photo of the inauguration crowd where Jones stands listening attentively to one of the greatest pro-humanity speeches of the modern era.

Click here and see if you can spot Alex!

If you can’t find him, scroll down for a hint…

Hint: He’s near a white tent.

Keep scrolling for his precise location!

Check out President Trump’s full inauguration speech:



And also, watch: ‘The Future Of America: Epic Speech By Alex Jones’

