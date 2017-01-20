White Anti-Trump Protesters Call Black Cops 'Racist'

A white anti-Trump protest leader led a chant in Washington D.C. Friday that accused black officers of being “racist.”

The video, captured by NTK Network, shows the protesters chanting, “No racist ass police,” as a group of racially-diverse officers seemingly stare in confusion.

The video highlight’s the left’s obsession with labeling and judging entire groups of people based on the actions of a few – a term some would call “racist” – with zero acknowledgment of the hypocrisy.

Watch: Explosions, Fires at Anti-Trump DC Protest

Communists Build ‘Meat-Wall’ To Protect Their Safe Space


