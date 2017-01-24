White Candidate For DNC Chair Says Her Job Will Be ‘To Shut Other White People Down’ [VIDEO]

Sally Boynton Brown, a white woman running for chair of the Democratic National Committee, said Monday that if she is chosen to lead the party her job will be to “shut other white people down.”

“My job is to shut other white people down when they want to interrupt,” Brown said during a DNC candidate forum.

Brown, the executive director of the Idaho Democratic Committee, is running for the chair position against six other candidates, including three African-American candidates and one Hispanic, former Labor Secretary Tom Perez.

“My job is to shut other white people down when they want to say, ‘oh, no, I’m not prejudice; I’m a Democrat; I’m accepting,’” Brown bellowed during the forum, which was hosted by MSNBC’s Joy Reid.

Read more


NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

Get the latest breaking news & specials from Alex Jones and the Infowars Crew.

Related Articles

Report: Obama Gave $221 Million to Palestinians in Last Hours

Report: Obama Gave $221 Million to Palestinians in Last Hours

U.S. News
Comments
Report: Obama Issued A Massive Ammunition Ban Just One Day Before He Left Office

Report: Obama Issued A Massive Ammunition Ban Just One Day Before He Left Office

U.S. News
Comments

Chelsea Handler Trashing Melania & Leftist Goons Torching Muslim’s Limo Shows Glaring Double Standard

U.S. News
Comments

Activist Tells Tucker Carlson Illegal Immigration Is PUNISHMENT For Bad Things U.S. Has Done

U.S. News
Comments

WATCH: Man Punches Antifa In The Face, Police Let Him Go Without Charges!

U.S. News
Comments

Comments