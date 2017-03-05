White House calls for investigation into unsubstantiated claims Barack Obama ordered 'wiretap' on Donald Trump

The White House has called for the US Congress to investigate President Donald Trump’s claim Barack Obama ordered Trump Tower to be “wiretapped” during the US election.

In a series of tweets, White House press secretary Sean Spicer called Mr Trump’s allegation, for which he has provided no evidence, “very troubling”.

He said Mr Trump is requesting Congress examine whether “executive investigative powers were abused” during the 2016 election campaign, as part of an ongoing congressional probe into Russia’s influence on the election.

(1/4) Reports concerning potentially politically motivated investigations immediately ahead of the 2016 election are very troubling. — Sean Spicer (@PressSec) March 5, 2017

(2/4) President Trump is requesting that as part of their investigation into Russian activity, the congressional intelligence committees — Sean Spicer (@PressSec) March 5, 2017

(3/4) exercise their oversight authority to determine whether executive branch investigative powers were abused in 2016. — Sean Spicer (@PressSec) March 5, 2017

(4/4) Neither the White House nor the President will comment further until such oversight is conducted. — Sean Spicer (@PressSec) March 5, 2017

Read more