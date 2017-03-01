White House: Conway Acted 'without nefarious motive' in Ivanka Trump Plug

The White House has concluded that Kellyanne Conway, a top adviser to President Trump, was acting “without nefarious motive” when she plugged Ivanka Trump’s products in a TV interview, according to a letter obtained by CNNMoney.

The letter, from the White House to the Office of Government Ethics, says a White House lawyer met with Conway to review federal rules prohibiting endorsements by government employees. It makes no mention of plans for disciplinary action.

“Upon completion of our inquiry, we concluded that Ms. Conway acted inadvertently and is highly unlikely to do so again,” says the letter, signed by Stefan C. Passantino, a White House deputy counsel for compliance and ethics.

“It is noted that Ms. Conway made the statement in question in a light, off-hand manner while attempting to stand up for a person she believed had been unfairly treated and did so without nefarious motive or intent to benefit personally,” the letter says.

