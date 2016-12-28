White House could announce retaliation against Russia Thursday: report

The White House is expected to announce a series of retaliatory measures against Russia for meddling in the U.S. election as soon as Thursday, CNNreported.

The package is expected to include sanctions, covert cyber measures and diplomatic censure, The Washington Post reported Wednesday.

Officials told CNN that the administration is also expected to name individuals associated with a Russian disinformation campaign that used information stolen from the Democratic National Committee (DNC) and other Democratic organizations to damage Hillary Clinton’s campaign.

Obama has been under pressure from some Democrats to issue a response to Russia over the hacking before he cedes the White House to Donald Trump in January.

Critics fear that Trump, who has expressed a desire for warmer relations with the Kremlin, will take no action against Russia.

Read more