White House: Dems Purposely Holding Up Trump Cabinet Picks

Senate Democrats are purposely preventing President Trump’s cabinet picks from being appointed to slow down his agenda, says White House press secretary Sean Spicer.

When asked at a press briefing Tuesday when Trump would be expected to carry out his “extreme vetting” agenda pertaining to radical Islamic terrorism, Spicer said “we’re sitting here asking whether the president’s agenda is moving forward at a time when Senate Democrats are holding up a massive amount of this cabinet.”

“Do you think they’re doing it purposely?” asked the reporter.

“Oh, absolutely,” Spicer responded. “There’s no question about it.”

“Let’s walk back a second,” he continued, “and remember that Chuck Schumer put out a statement saying that they had an issue with eight or nine of them.”

“So that leaves about twelve, thirteen that they didn’t have a problem with – they were consensus candidates.”

Spicer then reminded the press that Trump’s cabinet picks have been so “unbelievably qualified,” that most of congress raised no issues with them.

“Even the Democrats admitted that twelve to thirteen of them were what they called ‘consensus candidates’ and that they wouldn’t oppose them,” Spicer said.

He was then asked if he had a message for those Democrats.

“Let’s get it done,” Spicer replied. “Our country’s economy and safety are at stake.”

“We have a continuity of government in place to ensure that we can continue to protect and preserve the country and move business forward.”

“Every minute that we stall is a minute Democrats are going to have to answer for,” he added.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) criticized Democrats delaying several Cabinet nominees in a speech Friday, reminding them that Republicans were cooperative with Obama’s Cabinet in 2009.

“We confirmed seven members of his Cabinet the day he took office, and nearly the entire Cabinet was filled within two weeks,” he said.

Though virtually none of Trump’s nominees face defeat, that hasn’t stopped Senate Minority Leader Schumer from announcing his intent to obstruct the nomination process on NBC’s Meet the Press.