White House: Military won't target US citizens in anti-terror raids

President Trump’s top spokesman on Tuesday said the military will never target U.S. citizens in overseas operations, including those suspected of being involved in terrorist groups.

“No American citizen will ever be targeted,” White House press secretary Sean Spicer said when asked whether the Trump administration would target American citizens with ties to extremists.

The comment put the Trump White House at odds with the Obama administration, which killed U.S.-born alleged al Qaeda leader Anwar al-Awlaki in a 2011 drone strike in Yemen.

The Justice Department produced a legal memo justifying the strike, which was made public in 2014. The administration said the killing did not violate the Constitution because al-Awlaki posed an imminent threat to the U.S.

Read more