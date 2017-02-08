White House Sends Smoke Signals Urging Justice Kennedy To Resign

Image Credits: Wiki.

The Trump administration has quietly encouraged Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy to retire in recent weeks, sending signals meant to coax him into leaving the bench.

The signals have been delivered with the subtlety of a hand grenade.

The most clear indication came late Monday. The New York Times’ Adam Liptak, citing administration sources, reports the White House has identified Judge Brett Kavanaugh of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit and Judge Raymond Kethledge of the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, as the frontrunners for the next appointment to the high court. Both men clerked for Kennedy early in their careers, and are widely respected as serious and sober jurists.

As such, the purpose of the leak is plainly to reassure an “embarrassingly dramatic” Kennedy, no doubt brooding over his retirement through comparisons to the greatest archetypes of literature.

Read more


NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

Get the latest breaking news & specials from Alex Jones and the Infowars Crew.

Related Articles

Overwhelming Evidence Proves Trump Right About Massive Voter/Election Fraud

Overwhelming Evidence Proves Trump Right About Massive Voter/Election Fraud

Government
Comments
Trump and Cotton Planning Crackdown On Legal Immigration

Trump and Cotton Planning Crackdown On Legal Immigration

Government
Comments

GOP Lawmakers Facing Anti-Trump Activists at Town Halls

Government
Comments

Teacher’s Union Demonizes Trump Pick For Supporting Christian Schools

Government
Comments

Bush-appointed judge halts Trump travel ban nationwide

Government
Comments

Comments