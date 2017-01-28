Why Cartel-Funded Nieto Opposes Trump's Wall

“Mexico does not believe in walls.” – Mexican President Nieto

It’s no secret that a vast amount of illegal drugs, trafficked humans, criminals and potential terrorists have poured over the southern border of the U.S. from Mexico in recent years, leading to an increase in violent crimes that has put a burden on U.S. authorities.

Now, with the swoop of a pen, President Donald J. Trump has set forth to secure the border once and for all.

By using provisions allowed in the Immigration and Nationality Act, the Secure Fence Act of 2006, and the Illegal Immigration Reform and Immigrant Responsibility Act of 1996 as well as other U.S. laws, the president signed an executive order on Jan. 25 titled “Border Security and Immigration Improvements” to help make America great again.

“Border security is critically important to the national security of the United States,” the executive order explains. “Aliens who illegally enter the United States without inspection or admission present a significant threat to national security and public safety. […] The purpose of this order is to direct executive departments and agencies (agencies) to deploy all lawful means to secure the Nation’s southern border, to prevent further illegal immigration into the United States, and to repatriate illegal aliens swiftly, consistently, and humanely.”

This new measure will be the first step in – once and for all – securing the southern U.S. border “through the immediate construction of a physical wall.”

Furthermore, a provision will allow for U.S. authorities to actually take action and “detain individuals apprehended on suspicion of violating Federal or State law,” which has been an issue and a struggle in the past as outlined by Sherrif Joe Arpaio on many occasions.

Additionally, “individuals whose legal claims to remain in the United States have been lawfully rejected, after any appropriate civil or criminal sanctions have been imposed” may also be removed, which will ultimately clean up the mess previously left by unfit bureaucrats in Washington.

To top it all off, the job market will also be bolstered.

This will be done by intensifying security around the free zone and the Commissioner of U.S. Customs and Border Protection has been instructed to “take all appropriate action to hire 5,000 additional Border Patrol agents,” making it a win-win situation for Americans.

Just think, the construction of the wall will likely include the need for engineers, foremans, construction workers, heavy equipment operators, masons, surveyors, general laborers and much more. The massive infrastructure project will lead to many new American jobs, which is a good thing.

However, the construction of the wall has caused quite the controversy with several Mexican figureheads, like the current President of Mexico Enrique Peña Nieto and former Mexican president Vicente Fox.

During a recent interview on MSNBC, Fox recently compared President Donald Trump to “Hitler” and the GOP to the “Nazi Party” and said that the current president has no intentions of paying for the wall as detailed by Trump on many occasions.

And on Friday, following a series of tweets by President Trump, Mexico’s president Nieto announced that he will not be meeting with Trump anytime soon and talk about Mexico not supplying the U.S. with much needed agricultural products, such as corn and other vegetables, has surfaced in the media.

Trump tweeted:

The U.S. has a 60 billion dollar trade deficit with Mexico. It has been a one-sided deal from the beginning of NAFTA with massive numbers… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 26, 2017

of jobs and companies lost. If Mexico is unwilling to pay for the badly needed wall, then it would be better to cancel the upcoming meeting. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 26, 2017

As I reported for Intellihub Friday, former Mexican president Vicente Fox claimed on MSNBC that the expense of the wall will ultimately be paid by the American taxpayer and not Mexico.”

But Trump likely will not waver on the issue and made it clear on Twitter Friday that “Mexico has taken advantage of the U.S. for long enough” and sent a stern message to the Mexican president that things must change.

Mexico has taken advantage of the U.S. for long enough. Massive trade deficits & little help on the very weak border must change, NOW! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 27, 2017

Thursday, President Enrique Peña Nieto told the BBC that he was “saddened” and is “against” Trump’s decision to build the wall, which Nieto said is now “dividing us.”

“Mexico does not believe in walls.”

But maybe that’s because the Mexican President was funded by the Juarez Cartel and that’s why he is against the Trump border plan.

Intellihub’s Alex Thomas reported Thursday:

In March 2016, the independent news outlet Aristegui Noticias released a highly detailed in-depth investigation into the dealings between top Juarez Cartel officials and Mexico’s Revolutionary Institutional Party (PRI) during the 2012 political campaign that resulted in the victory of Enrique Pena Nieto. The bombshell revelations came in a three-part series that revealed that high-level members of the Juarez Cartel, using a company called Monex, financed thousand of cash cards that were in turn handed out by the PRI during the campaign.

[…]

It is also important to note that the reality of the current situation in Mexico, with the blessing of Nieto, includes the shocking fact that “paramilitary narco-cartels” literally control entire Mexican states. Sadly, this information has been ignored throughout the corporate media coverage of the dust up between Trump and the Mexican president as if it just isn’t important enough for the American people to actually know.

