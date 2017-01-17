‘Why Do You Always Bring It Back to Race?’: Tucker Carlson Clashes with DNC Chair Candidate

Jehmu Greene, Fox News analyst and DNC chair candidate, faced off tonight with Tucker Carlson, who immediately confronted her about her recent reference to the “alleged” election.

Greene brought up the Russian “attack on our democracy” and scolded Donald Trump for his attacks on John Lewis.

Carlson honed in particularly on Democrats losing white people and he confronted Greene about recent comments from an ex-Bernie Sanders spokesperson that “we don’t need white people leading the Democratic party right now.”

Greene said that’s not the message she wants to convey right now and talked up Democratic unity, but Carlson repeatedly pressed her to denounce those remarks. She said she doesn’t agree and wondered why Carlson was confronting her about what someone else said.

Carlson also brought up Hillary Clinton talking last year about white people needing to acknowledge their privilege and he wanted to know if that kind of talk is helpful for a party that didn’t do as well with white voters last year. Greene told Carlson he’s throwing out nuance in service of an attack and said, “I’m tired of these types of conversations.”

She said, “I’m not gonna let you divide us!”

They kept going back and forth and when Carlson pivoted to asking her about whether she agrees with Trump on his plan for drug imports, Greene said she hasn’t seen this plan and said, “I’m not gonna play this gotcha game, I’m not gonna sit here and cheerlead somebody who is refusing to even celebrate Martin Luther King Day.”

Carlson asked, “Why do you always bring it back to race?”

