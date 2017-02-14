Why India's Counter-terror Partner Saudi Arabia Deported 40,000 Pakistanis in 4 Months

Image Credits: AlJazeera.

Saudi Arabia has deported almost 40,000 Pakistanis in the last four months on grounds of security, reflecting hardening stance towards its traditional ally.

A leading Saudi paper, Saudi Gazette, reported last week that over 39,000 Pakistanis have been deported from Saudi Arabia during the period.

This is the first time that Riyadh has taken such a step in dealing with a section of Pakistani nationals it claims could be involved in acts of terror.

The Gulf nation’s strong action comes in the backdrop of its improving strategic tie with India and the onset of Donald Trump’s presidency in the US. Earlier this month, Kuwait banned would-be immigrants from five Muslim majority nations including Pakistan from applying for visa.

Read more


NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

Get the latest breaking news & specials from Alex Jones and the Infowars Crew.

Related Articles

Athens to Allow First Mosque Since Driving Out Ottomans

Athens to Allow First Mosque Since Driving Out Ottomans

World News
Comments
Russian Insiders Fear Washington Establishment Will Assassinate Trump

Russian Insiders Fear Washington Establishment Will Assassinate Trump

World News
Comments

PARIS ERUPTS IN VIOLENCE: Many streets are NO-GO ZONES as five suburbs in flames

World News
Comments

J.K. Rowling Goes Silent After Getting Challenged To Put Her Money Where Her Mouth Is

World News
Comments

Swedish Electricity Company Pulls Out of Multicultural Malmo Citing “Security Risk”

World News
Comments

Comments