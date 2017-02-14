Why India's Counter-terror Partner Saudi Arabia Deported 40,000 Pakistanis in 4 Months

Saudi Arabia has deported almost 40,000 Pakistanis in the last four months on grounds of security, reflecting hardening stance towards its traditional ally.

A leading Saudi paper, Saudi Gazette, reported last week that over 39,000 Pakistanis have been deported from Saudi Arabia during the period.

This is the first time that Riyadh has taken such a step in dealing with a section of Pakistani nationals it claims could be involved in acts of terror.

The Gulf nation’s strong action comes in the backdrop of its improving strategic tie with India and the onset of Donald Trump’s presidency in the US. Earlier this month, Kuwait banned would-be immigrants from five Muslim majority nations including Pakistan from applying for visa.

