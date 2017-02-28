Why the MSM Is Ignoring Trump's Sex Trafficking Busts

Since President Donald Trump has been sworn in on Jan. 20, authorities have arrested an unprecedented number of sexual predators involved in child sex trafficking rings in the United States. This should be one of the biggest stories in the national news. Instead, the mainstream media has barely, if at all, covered any of these mass pedophile arrests. This begs the question – why?

“Got to do something about these missing children grabbed by the perverts. Too many incidents – fast trial, death penalty.”

Got to do something about these missing chidlren grabbed by the perverts. Too many incidents–fast trial, death penalty. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 8, 2012

My suspicions were confirmed on Feb. 23 when Trump gave a press conference from the White House addressing how human trafficking is a “dire problem” domestically and internationally. He gave further confirmation when he said: “Dedicated men and women across the federal government have focused on this for some time as you know — it’s been much more focused over the last four weeks.” Trump’s press conference was barely a blip in the mainstream media and the massive arrests have been almost completely ignored by the MSM altogether. Here’s a rundown of some of the massive sex trafficking rings that have been broken up since Trump took office.

