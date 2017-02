Daily Show host Trevor Noah attacked Trump’s Secretary of Education nominee Betsy DeVos during a segment last week.

Noah said, “America seems to be going back to a place where your wealth will determine how much knowledge you can attain.”

The only problem for Trevor is that his rhetoric doesn’t match the facts.

According to U.S. Rep. Dave Brat, “Our own government statistics show that over 30 years, federal spending on education has grown by 375%, but test scores have remained flat.”