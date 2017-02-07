Why You Need Protein and the Best Ways to Get It

Protein, an essential nutrient, plays a very important role in your diet. And no matter if you’re a vegetarian or love to gorge on meat, there are plenty of ways you can get quality protein to keep your body healthy.

It is recommended that the average sedentary man gets in 56 grams per day of protein, while a sedentary women has 46 grams per day.

If you are more active, you will need even more protein to keep your body going.

Although this may seem like a lot, there are several ways you can ensure your protein intake is adequate.

Protein is important for your body for a number of reasons.

The US National Library of Medicine calls protein the “building block of life” as every cell in the body contains protein.

It also helps your body break down old cells and create new ones.

If you’re not getting enough protein, your body will take it from your muscles, causing atrophy.

You may also notice that it becomes difficult to maintain a healthy blood sugar level.

So how do you ensure you get enough protein?

There are the classic sources of protein, which everyone is aware of, that includes meat, fish or poultry.

These are packed with protein, and it is suggested you eat about one ounce of it per day if you are someone who eats animal products.

But you don’t necessarily need to eat meat to get in an adequate level of protein.

Eggs contain 6 grams of protein per serving, and milk and yogurt are also packed with the nutrient.

If you don’t eat animal products at all, you can find a good amount of it in soy products, beans and nuts.

Incorporate them regularly into your diet to get the full benefits.

Supplements can also be worked into your diet, especially if you are someone who exercises a lot.

Most health food stores carry shakes or bars that can help you pack in large amounts of protein at once.

These should not be used to totally replace protein in your diet, but can be used to add a little bit more.