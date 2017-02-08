Why You Should Eat More Pasta

Image Credits: Pexels/Pixabay.

People who regularly eat pasta — the fundamental component of Italian Mediterranean cuisine — may have better diet quality, greater intake of vitamin and minerals and can better manage blood sugar levels, compared to those who do not eat pasta, new research shows.

Pasta is a low-sodium and cholesterol-free food with a low glycemic index — foods that keep blood sugar levels in control.

“The study shows that pasta eaters have better quality diets than those who don’t eat pasta,” said Diane Welland, dietitian and Nutrition Communications Manager for the National Pasta Association — a US based organisation.

