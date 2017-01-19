WikiLeaks' Julian Assange Stands by Extradition Offer Following Chelsea Manning Release

WIKILEAKS founder Julian Assange has stood by his offer to go to the US now Chelsea Manning is being released.

The 45-year-old said last week that he would leave the Ecuadorian Embassy in London if President Obama freed former US Army intelligence analyst Manning, who was jailed for 35 years for leaking documents relating to the Iraq war.

Speaking from the embassy where he is currently holed up over a rape allegation, he signalled via social media that there would be “many discussions” on his future before Manning leaves jail in May.

The transgender former intelligence analyst, born Bradley Manning, said she had passed on government and military documents to raise awareness about the impact of war.

