Will Obama Shelter Migrants in New 9-Bedroom Mansion with Wall?

Outgoing President Barack Obama is moving into a 8,200 sq ft home with nine bedrooms, which begs the question: will the pro-asylum ex-president shelter Muslim migrants?

The Obamas are a family of four which means that, if everyone gets their own room, there’s enough space for at least five of the thousands of migrants Obama has resettled over the past few months.

But Obama won’t do that of course. He’d rather dump Muslim migrants in traditionally Republican areas of the country where they can grow into a new Democratic voting bloc.

“In the eight years since Obama was first elected, Democrats have lost more than 1,000 seats at the state and national level,” reported MarketWatch. “Republicans now control 4,170 state legislative seats compared with 3,129 for the Democrats, an all-time low.”

“Republicans now hold 33 governorships and will have full control — governorship and both houses of the state legislature — in 25 states compared with five for the Democrats.”

That would explain why Obama will remain inside the DC power structure after he leaves office; the former president wants to rework the Democratic ground game at the state and local level using newly arrived migrants he strategically resettled in small town America.

The fact that a centrist GOP candidate like Donald Trump was able to pierce the “blue wall” of the Midwest on election day is a grave concern to Democratic strategists, especially when combined with the elderly Democratic leadership that’s out-of-touch with younger voters, not to mention the public at large.

But these problems aren’t easily solved: the Democratic Party was long ago hijacked by globalists who serve the needs of multinational corporations over the people, a fact which became readily apparent when Bernie Sanders generated far more voter enthusiasm than Hillary Clinton during the Democratic presidential race.

That’s why they’re relying so heavily on newly arrived migrants who are conditioned to obey authority without question; they’ll vote Democrat even if the candidates don’t have their best interests at heart.

SUBSCRIBE on YouTube:

Facebook: RealKitDaniels

Follow @KitDaniels1776