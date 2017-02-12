Will Snowden Return To US? NSA Leaker ‘Not Afraid’ If Russia Hands Him Over To Washington

Image Credits: Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for The New Yorker.

Edward Snowden tweeted Sunday that he is “not afraid” of being handed over to the U.S. after a report stated that Russia is considering sending the whistleblower to his home country as a “gift” to President Donald Trump.

In his tweets, Snowden implied that these rumors are a result of his criticism of Russian government’s new law that allows surveillance in a bid to counter terrorism in the country. Snowden has dubbed it the “Big Brother” law.

On Friday, NBC News reported, citing two senior U.S. officials, Russia is mulling over the idea to send the former National Security Agency (NSA) contractor to the U.S. to “curry favor” with Trump. The U.S. president, on his part, has been looking to establish better ties with Moscow — a move Russian President Vladimir Putin has welcomed.

Snowden reacted sharply to the report, saying that it proved he never spied for Russia because “no country trades away spies, as the rest would fear they’re next.”

