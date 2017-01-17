WINNING: GM, Walmart, Amazon Announce New Jobs Ahead of Trump’s Inauguration

First it was Amazon, announcing last week that it will be creating 100,000 new full-time jobs in the United States over the next 18 months. Said Jeff Bezos, Amazon’s CEO, “These jobs are not just in our Seattle headquarters or in Silicon Valley, they’re in our customer service network, fulfillment centers and other facilities through the country.” When in place Amazon will be employing nearly 300,000 people in the United States.

President-elect Donald Trump was pleased to take some credit, following his meeting with top Silicon Valley executives two weeks ago. Said Trump’s press secretary Sean Spicer: “This announcement was made after the president-elect met with heads of several other tech companies and urged them to keep their jobs and production inside the United States. The president-elect was pleased to have played a role in that decision by Amazon.”

Of course, those plans had been in the works for months, reflecting Amazon’s continuing remarkable growth, but it was politically expedient to make the announcement just before Trump’s inauguration. Said James Cakmak, an equity research analyst: “The bottom line is they [Amazon] were going to create the jobs anyway, but it’s the messaging that has changed. [The company’s announcement] appears to calibrate to current political sensitivities.”

Those “political sensitivities” extended to Walmart, which announced on Tuesday that it would be making nearly $7 billion of new capital investments through remodeling 59 of its existing Walmart and Sam’s Club stores and expanding others. In the process the company announced it would be hiring 10,000 new people, while adding 24,000 temp jobs for the remodeling and expansion. In addition, the company reiterated its plans to purchase $250 billion more of American-made products over the next seven years. That commitment, according to the company, would in the process add a million collateral jobs to the U.S. economy, citing three of its suppliers who are moving their operations back to the United States from foreign locations.

Walmart’s announcement said nothing about the incoming president or his pressure on companies to keep jobs in the United States, and bring those abroad back home, but the implication was clear: “With a presence in thousands of communities and a vast supplier network, we know we play in important role in supporting and creating American jobs.”

