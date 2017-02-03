Woman 'Angry Trump Is President' Tries Running Over Police Officer

A court date Friday for a Harwinton woman accused of trying to hit a police officer with her car Thursday in Burlington.

State police say 58-year-old Eileen Pierce tried to hit an officer directing traffic at a tree-trimming site on Route 69– allegedly driving her Subaru wagon directly at him, yelling out the window, and shaking her fist. The officer quickly got out of the way, and police say Pierce narrowly missed hitting a tree crew.

When Pierce was pulled over at the Burlington-Bristol line, troopers say she rambled for several minutes, saying she was upset with police and that officers are being murdered because they tend to abuse people’s rights — noting she was angry that Donald Trump is president.

Pierce was arrested on charges of second-degree attempted assault with a motor vehicle, first-degree reckless endangerment, reckless driving, and failure to drive in the proper lane in a construction zone.

