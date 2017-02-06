World's Smallest Porpoise Almost Extinct

The world’s smallest porpoise is edging closer and closer to extinction.

There are just 30 vaquita porpoises left in the world. Vaquitas are known as the “pandas of the sea” because of their distinctive ringed eyes. On average, they measure just 1.4 meters long.

A report last year showed vaquita populations had suffered a 92% drop since a survey completed in 1997. The entire population lives in the Gulf of California, which is Mexico’s most important fisheries region. The report warned that if Mexico didn’t try and regulate fishing to save the species, it would be gone by 2022.

