Yankee Stay Home: Three in Five Afghans Want to Ban Americans

About 60 percent of Afghans are demanding that US citizens should be banned from entering Afghanistan, according to a recent poll conducted by the news agency Afghanistan Today.

The latest survey carried out by Afghanistan Today, a news agency, has revealed that around 60 percent of Afghans want US citizens banned from entering the country. In the poll, they were asked about their attitude towards the US President’s decree to protect the country from potential foreign terrorists.

The results of the poll can be explained by Afghans’ solidarity with a number of Muslim countries whose nationals have been denied entry into the United States in accordance with the anti-terrorist decree issued by President Donald Trump, Nabi Javid, one of the poll’s organizers, told Sputnik Persian. These countries include neighboring Iran as well as Yemen, Syria, Sudan, Libya, Iraq and Somalia.

Earlier, Trump’s decision to ban immigration from these Muslim-majority nations provoked an angry outcry across the globe “as refugees and migrants were prevented from boarding flights to the US,” according to the Guardian. All of them had been issued valid US visas.

Speaking to Sputnik Persian, Javid said that a total of 2,561 people took part in the poll, which was conducted in “various parts of Afghanistan.”

“According to 60 percent of respondents, Kabul should prohibit the Americans from entering Afghanistan, Javid said, adding that “Afghans expressed their solidarity with the citizens of Islamic countries,” he said.

However, prominent Iranian political analyst Pir Mohammad Mollazehi told Sputnik Persian that Afghan authorities lack the political will to comply with the demands, however well-justified.

“The reality is that the Afghan government cannot meet the demands of the people revealed by the poll,” Mollazehi said, referring to the current presence of the US military in Afghanistan.

“The US servicemen move freely across their Afghan bases and the Afghan government cannot even take control of them. Therefore, you should not hope that Kabul will be able to do something about it, let alone ban Americans from entering Afghanistan,” according to him.

Mollazehi recalled that currently, Afghanistan is strongly dependent on the US and is constantly in need of the economic assistance provided by the United States and European countries.

He said that even Afghanistan’s annual budget and the salary of the country’s civil servants, policemen and soldiers fighting the Taliban and other armed groups is mainly sponsored by the US.

“A country which is economically, politically, and militarily dependent on the United States simply cannot confront the Americans,” Mollazehi pointed out.

He said that “from the point of view of the Afghan public, the US presence in the country is groundless because they were unable to bring peace and stability Afghanistan.”

Also, one should not forget the security agreement between Washington and Kabul regarding the presence of the US military on Afghan soil, a document which is set to expire in 2025, according to Mollazehi.

Additionally, he said, it’s necessary to add to this the fact that the opposition and rebel armed groups are still active in all of the 23 Afghan provinces.