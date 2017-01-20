YMCA Bans CNN From Workout Room TVs Over 'Fake News'...

Not long after President-elect Donald Trump accused CNN of being “fake news” and refused to take a question from a CNN reporter, the Valparaiso Family YMCA has declared the channel off-limits in its workout room.

“To me, it’s blatant censorship that I find very surprising,” said Greg Quartucci, who has been a member of the YMCA in Valparaiso for more than a decade.

He said CNN has been a fixture on a TV at the Valparaiso Y for years.

“The timing of this was very peculiar because I think it was basically a day or two after Mr. Trump claimed that CNN was fake news,” Valparaiso YMCA member Greg Quartucci said. “I think they switched to the cooking channel.”

Read more


NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

Get the latest breaking news & specials from Alex Jones and the Infowars Crew.

Related Articles

Gavin McInnes Street Fights His Way Past Urine And Feces Wielding Protestors At Deploraball

Gavin McInnes Street Fights His Way Past Urine And Feces Wielding Protestors At Deploraball

Hot News
Comments
Pray For Trump!

Pray For Trump!

Hot News
Comments

George Soros Calls Trump a ‘would-be dictator’ Who ‘is going to fail’

Hot News
Comments

CAN’T CUCK THE TUCK: Tucker Carlson Dominates Megyn Kelly Time Slot

Hot News
Comments

National Academy Of Sciences Pushes For Rescheduling Of Marijuana

Hot News
Comments

Comments