YMCA Bans CNN From Workout Room TVs Over 'Fake News'...

Not long after President-elect Donald Trump accused CNN of being “fake news” and refused to take a question from a CNN reporter, the Valparaiso Family YMCA has declared the channel off-limits in its workout room.

“To me, it’s blatant censorship that I find very surprising,” said Greg Quartucci, who has been a member of the YMCA in Valparaiso for more than a decade.

He said CNN has been a fixture on a TV at the Valparaiso Y for years.

“The timing of this was very peculiar because I think it was basically a day or two after Mr. Trump claimed that CNN was fake news,” Valparaiso YMCA member Greg Quartucci said. “I think they switched to the cooking channel.”

