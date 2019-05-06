​​​​CNN Is Violating 18 US Code 2385

CNN’s panel of totalitarian wannabes is setting the table for the ban of President Trump’s social media presence.

And while CNN hides behind the Facebook is a private company so we can censor free speech regardless of the 1st Amendment excuse. Does that mean Facebook can violate any and all of its users Bill Of Rights?

And what about CNN? Who has systematically targeted the President over a false collusion narrative, targeted Trump supporting teenagers in DC, and openly targeted tax paying Americans by supporting Antifa. A communist leaning organization hell bent on the take down of the United States. Is there anything we can do to stop what is amounting to full blown treason occupying televisions across the United States?

Why, yes there is.

18 U.S. Code § 2385. Advocating overthrow of Government reads:

Whoever knowingly or willfully advocates, abets, advises, or teaches the duty, necessity, desirability, or propriety of overthrowing or destroying the government of the United States or the government of any State, Territory, District or Possession thereof, or the government of any political subdivision therein, by force or violence, or by the assassination of any officer of any such government; or

Whoever, with intent to cause the overthrow or destruction of any such government, prints, publishes, edits, issues, circulates, sells, distributes, or publicly displays any written or printed matter advocating, advising, or teaching the duty, necessity, desirability, or propriety of overthrowing or destroying any government in the United States by force or violence, or attempts to do so; or

Whoever organizes or helps or attempts to organize any society, group, or assembly of persons who teach, advocate, or encourage the overthrow or destruction of any such government by force or violence; or becomes or is a member of, or affiliates with, any such society, group, or assembly of persons, knowing the purposes thereof—

Shall be fined under this title or imprisoned not more than twenty years, or both, and shall be ineligible for employment by the United States or any department or agency thereof, for the five years next following his conviction.

If two or more persons conspire to commit any offense named in this section, each shall be fined under this title or imprisoned not more than twenty years, or both, and shall be ineligible for employment by the United States or any department or agency thereof, for the five years next following his conviction.

As used in this section, the terms “organizes” and “organize”, with respect to any society, group, or assembly of persons, include the recruiting of new members, the forming of new units, and the regrouping or expansion of existing clubs, classes, and other units of such society, group, or assembly of persons.