​​​​Satanists, Democrats And Socialists: A Cancer On American Morality

The morality of the United States is scraping the bottom.

The founding fathers of this nation held morality and religious principles as essentials within the framework of a government imbued with liberty.

Benjamin Franklin wrote, “Whereas true religion and good morals are the only solid foundations of public liberty and happiness . . . it is hereby earnestly recommended to the several States to take the most effectual measures for the encouragement thereof.”

Today, we are plagued by a volatile Marxist generation rejecting the founding fathers’ quest for individual liberty fueled by a moral compass.

The idiocy of anti-morality has flared up as a generation of cowards embrace a culture of selfishness that mocks the selflessness of previous American generations while murdering future ones.

The United States is dangerously demoralized when a Governor attempts to legalize the murder of living, breathing citizens.

And the public is manipulated to support the concerns of the Satanic Temple.

There is no other way but up.

Infowars version with live comments:

Brighteon Version:


