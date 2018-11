Climate change has been a tug of war issue for years and back in October, the United Nations’ Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change vehemently warned that we have just 12 years to implement their sustainable goals or the Earth is doomed.

Meanwhile, anyone questioning the science is throttled by totalitarian threats.

Trump tweeted this week about the cold weather hitting the East, writing, “Brutal and Extended Cold Blast could shatter ALL RECORDS – Whatever happened to Global Warming?”