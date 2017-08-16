1 In 7 New York City Public-School Students Is Homeless

Despite promising to do everything in his power to improve the quality of life for New York City’s most economically vulnerable residents, Mayor Bill De Blasio has instead presided over one of the largest expansions in homelessness in New York City history.

Over the past two years, the population of homeless students in NYC’s public schools has exploded, increasing by 20% between the 2015-2016 school year and the 2016-2017 school year, which concluded in June.

There are now more than 140,000 homeless public-school students, according to the Atlas of Student Homelessness, an annual study conducted by the Institute for Children, Poverty and Homelessness.

At any given time, roughly 9% of NYC public-school students are homeless.

Another four percent were currently housed, but had experienced homelessness at some point since 2010-2011 school year.

Furthermore, one in seven NYC students will have been homeless at least temporarily during their tenure.

