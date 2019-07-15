1 Million People To “Storm Area 51” and The Memes Are Out of This World

A Facebook event named, “Storm Area 51, They Can’t Stop All of Us,” has over 1 million people saying they’re “going” – and the internet is freaking out.

The event has reached epic-level meme status in a short period of time with every social media outlet being flooded with Area 51 or alien content.

The Air Force even addressed the viral group, saying, “[Area 51] is an open training range for the U.S. Air Force, and we would discourage anyone from trying to come into the area where we train American armed forces.”

From mocking those who would actually show up to try and break into the facility, to pointing out the possibility of the event being a distraction from the downfall of the globalist pedophile network, internet users have thought of nearly every possible angle.


