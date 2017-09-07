Hurricane Irma plunged more than 1 million residents of Puerto Rico into darkness after carving a destructive path through a string of Caribbean islands and killing at least nine people.

Officials say Irma battered the tiny island of Barbuda and left thousands homeless on the island territories of St. Bart and St. Martin, where local officials said about 95 percent of the island was completely demolished.

“It is an enormous disaster … I am in shock,” Daniel Gibbs, chairman of a local council on St. Martin, told Radio Caribbean International.

JUST IN: Hurricane #Irma upgraded to Cat. 4 as it continues to move toward the Leeward Islands and Puerto Rico. pic.twitter.com/MoQT5ga223 — NBC Nightly News (@NBCNightlyNews) September 4, 2017

