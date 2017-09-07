Hurricane Irma plunged more than 1 million residents of Puerto Rico into darkness after carving a destructive path through a string of Caribbean islands and killing at least nine people.

Officials say Irma battered the tiny island of Barbuda and left thousands homeless on the island territories of St. Bart and St. Martin, where local officials said about 95 percent of the island was completely demolished.

“It is an enormous disaster … I am in shock,” Daniel Gibbs, chairman of a local council on St. Martin, told Radio Caribbean International.

Read more


Related Articles

Barbuda "Totally Demolished" After Hurricane Irma Levels 90% Of All Dwellings

Barbuda “Totally Demolished” After Hurricane Irma Levels 90% Of All Dwellings

World News
Comments
Number of British millionaires skyrockets after Brexit

Number of British millionaires skyrockets after Brexit

World News
Comments

Macron’s popularity cratering after over 100 days in office

World News
Comments

EU Court Rules Against Hungary, Slovakia ‘Refugee Resettlement’ Challenge

Infowars Exclusives
Comments

Chinese Scientist: North Korea’s Mountain Nuclear Testing Site Could Implode, Scatter Radiation Across Region

World News
Comments

Comments