10 Dead, 100 Reported Missing as Fires Ravage California Wine Country

Ten people have been confirmed dead and at least 1,500 structures have been destroyed in fires raging in California wine country, according to a CalFire chief.

Around 20,000 people have been evacuated, the agency said. Seven deaths were confirmed by the sheriff in Sonoma County. One death occurred in Mendocino County, according to the sheriff there. Two others occurred in Napa County, according to CalFire.

California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection Director Ken Pimlott said numerous people have been injured and a number of residents are also missing as 14 large fires burn across eight counties and 57,000 acres.

A Northern California county says it has received more than 100 missing-person reports as family and friends scramble to locate loved ones while wildfires ravage the state.

