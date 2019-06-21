10 MINS FROM WAR: Trump Stopped Iran Strike After Asking How Many Would Die

President Trump took to Twitter this morning to explain the reports that he stopped a military strike on Iran at the last minute Thursday, declaring that the strike would not have been ‘proportional’ to the country shooting down a drone.

Both the New York Times and the Wall Street Journal, citing a handful of senior officials, reported that the president was prepared to attack a number of Iranian targets, including radar and missile batteries, but that he pulled the plug at the last moment.

The President explained his actions Friday morning, noting that “We were cocked & loaded to retaliate last night on 3 different sights.”

“When I asked, how many will die. 150 people, sir, was the answer from a General. 10 minutes before the strike I stopped it.” Trump added.

The President also took a swipe at his predecessor, noting that “President Obama made a desperate and terrible deal with Iran.”

Earlier in the day on Thursday, Trump pondered over whether the downing of the drone was carried out by a ‘rogue’ actor in the Iranian military, and noted that the entire thing could have been a mistake.

Conservatives within the media, including most notably Tucker Carlson, urged Trump not to go ahead with military action, advising that it would be used against him by the deep state.

It seems Trump has staved off another potential military interventionist disaster for now.



