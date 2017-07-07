10 Steps That Helped Me Get in the Best Shape of My Life

Image Credits: licornenoir / Flickr.

I would like to start with a short statement: I am in my early thirties and I am stronger now than I have ever been in my life. I have to say that it feels great to say it.

I am fairly happy with my general shape even if some areas need to be improved. So let me share with you the good decisions that improved my life.

1. Getting my goals in order

Ever since I read Douglas Heppner’s concise, thought-provoking article Could You Defeat A Past Version Of Yourself?, I now ask myself regularly that question, analyse which areas need improvement, and then get to work.

Read more


Related Articles

Mosquitoes carrying West Nile virus found in US

Mosquitoes carrying West Nile virus found in US

Health
Comments
Warning: Your Genes Are Under Transgenic Globalist Attack

Warning: Your Genes Are Under Transgenic Globalist Attack

Health
Comments

Democrats’ Fearmongering Over Medicaid Ignores Just How Bad the Program Is

Health
Comments

Report: Medicaid Patients Have Longer Doctor Wait Times Than Those With Private Insurance

Health
Comments

France To Make 11 Vaccines Mandatory For All Children In 2018

Health
Comments

Comments