A 10-year-old girl is fighting for her life after a swine flu diagnosis led to pneumonia, causing one lung to collapse and the other to fail.

Keyona Richardson, of Aurora, Colorado, fell ill with a mild cough and fever last Wednesday and a doctor diagnosed the cheerleader with pneumonia that day.

The fifth-grader was sent home on medication but later that night her breathing was labored and she was rushed to the emergency room where she tested positive for swine flu.

