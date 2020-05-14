10 Years In Jail? Sen. John Barrasso Notes Biden Unmasked Flynn Same Day WAPO Got Leaked Docs

During an interview on Fox Business’ Varney & Co., Senator John Barrasso (R-WY) hinted Joe Biden could be behind illegal leaks to the Washington Post.

While discussing a recently released list of Obama administration officials involved in the unmasking of General Michael Flynn, Senator Barrasso said, “This is a clear abuse of power.”∂

Former CIA Director John Brennan, former Ambassador to the UN Samantha Power, former DNI Chief James Clapper, Obama Chief of Staff Denis McDonough and former Vice President Joe Biden were among those connected to the unmasking.

Barrasso explained how a “bitter” Obama administration tried to undermine Trump’s presidency out of spite following Hillary Clinton’s disastrous 2016 presidential bid.

“The thing that is so disturbing is the day Biden did his unmasking is the same day the information got leaked to the Washington Post. Now, that’s a crime punishable by ten years in jail and we know that Joe Biden likes to talk,” Barrasso stated.

Looking into the near future, Varney told viewers, “At some point, the former vice president has to be interviewed by serious journalists who will pursue him on this. It has to happen, and if it doesn’t happen from the media, it will certainly happen in the debates with the president.”

On Wednesday, President Trump shared a video of Joe Biden claiming he “knows nothing about the moves to investigate Flynn.”

“Does anybody believe this man? Caught!” the president wrote.

Does anybody believe this man? Caught! https://t.co/WfnIqs6BsE — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 13, 2020

President Trump also called for politicians to call Barack Obama to testify over the Flynn unmasking.

“If I were a Senator or Congressman, the first person I would call to testify about the biggest political crime and scandal in the history of the USA, by FAR, is former President Obama,” he wrote. “He knew EVERYTHING. Do it, Lindsey Graham, just do it. No more Mr. Nice Guy. No more talk!”

If I were a Senator or Congressman, the first person I would call to testify about the biggest political crime and scandal in the history of the USA, by FAR, is former President Obama. He knew EVERYTHING. Do it @LindseyGrahamSC, just do it. No more Mr. Nice Guy. No more talk! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 14, 2020

POTUS also appeared on Fox Business host Maria Bartiromo on Thursday to discuss the unmasking debacle, calling it the “greatest political crime” in U.S. history.

“It was the greatest political crime in the history of our country,” he declared. “If I were a Democrat instead of a Republican, I think everybody would have been in jail a long time ago, and I’m talking with 50-year sentences. It is a disgrace what’s happened. This is the greatest political scam, hoax in the history of our country.”

Continuing, Trump added, “People should be going to jail for this stuff and hopefully, a lot of people are going to have to pay. No other president should have to go through, and I’ll tell you, Gen. Flynn and others are heroes, heroes, because what’s happened to them. They weren’t after Gen. Flynn. They wanted him to lie about me. Make up a story.”

