100 ISIS Terrorists Caught In Country Allowing Caravan To Transit

Image Credits: Dean11122 / Wiki.

Some 100 ISIS terrorists have been caught in Guatemala, where a caravan of thousands of migrants is headed to the United States.

Judicial Watch cited a report in Guatemala’s Prensa Libra of the admission by Guatemala’s president.

“Why should Americans care about this?” Judicial Watch questioned. “A caravan of Central American migrants is making its way north. Let’s not forget that Guatemala is one of the countries that bombarded the U.S. with illegal immigrant minors under Barack Obama’s open border free-for-all. They came in droves from Honduras, El Salvador and Guatemala through the Mexican border and for years Uncle Sam rolled out the welcome mat offering housing, food, medical treatment and a free education.”

Judicial Watch pointed out a terrorist “could have easily slipped in considering the minors, coined Unaccompanied Alien Children, were not properly vetted and some turned out to be violent gangbangers who went on to commit heinous crimes in their adopted land of opportunity.”

VIDEO: See The Giant UN Army That Just Invaded Mexico On Its Way To The US

